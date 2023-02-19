Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 143.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Five Below by 4.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 14.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,837,000 after purchasing an additional 209,684 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $210.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

