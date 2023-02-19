Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 161.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

RGEN stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.32. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

