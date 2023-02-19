Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 4,640 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,447 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 281,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Insider Activity at Mizuho Financial Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.