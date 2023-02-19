Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $134,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after buying an additional 103,701 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

