Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $209.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.66. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,250 shares of company stock worth $18,270,478 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.