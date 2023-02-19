Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE:LSI opened at $123.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

