Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Sysco by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Sysco by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

