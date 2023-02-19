Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 759 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 156.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 223.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 462,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after buying an additional 319,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 86.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 50,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 55.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

