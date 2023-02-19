Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 886 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 671.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

First Solar Stock Down 0.4 %

First Solar Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $164.28 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.87 and its 200 day moving average is $145.89.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

