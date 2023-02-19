Stifel Nicolaus Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $820.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $782.47.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $716.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $700.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.59. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

