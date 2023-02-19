Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $825.00 at Citigroup

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $750.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.47.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

EQIX opened at $716.76 on Friday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $700.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.59. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

