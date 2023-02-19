TD Securities Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $800.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $782.47.

EQIX stock opened at $716.76 on Thursday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $700.78 and a 200 day moving average of $652.59.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Equinix by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Equinix by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

