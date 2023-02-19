Royal Bank of Canada Trims Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $300.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $314.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $343.53.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM opened at $329.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $422.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.