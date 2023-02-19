Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $1,636,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 161,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 90,822 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,796. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Shares of LEA opened at $143.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.69. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $173.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

