The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 896.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 836,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,526,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 129,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $31.38 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $754.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

First Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.