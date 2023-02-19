Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Donaldson by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.