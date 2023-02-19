Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,006 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $242,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 166,012 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

