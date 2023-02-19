WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 889 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $761.50 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $885.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $772.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $804.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

