WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 110 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $753.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $754.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $876.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,576.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

