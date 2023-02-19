WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,542 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 467,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,159,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 485,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after buying an additional 128,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.54 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

