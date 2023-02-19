WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.53. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

