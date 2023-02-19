14,445 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after buying an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $17,880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,445.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 406,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $23,418,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI opened at $58.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.