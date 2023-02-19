Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 116,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,148,355.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,130 shares of company stock worth $17,173,738. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

