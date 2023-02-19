WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $713,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 3.7 %

CWST opened at $77.14 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

