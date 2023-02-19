WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 34,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $73.02 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.