Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock Position Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Argan were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Argan by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Argan by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of AGX opened at $39.88 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $541.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

