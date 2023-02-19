WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 575 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MMI opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Stories

