WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,886 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,175 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM opened at $43.56 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

