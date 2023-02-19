WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 38,839 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,839 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.26% of Two Harbors Investment worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $37,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,872.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $37,011.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $528,144. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.01. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.