WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $714,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

