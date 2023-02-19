WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 3,203 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,975 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $179,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,240. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.