WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $753,000 Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,228 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.44. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

