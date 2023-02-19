Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE FND opened at $94.50 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

