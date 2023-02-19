WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $729,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $111,147.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,160,523 shares of company stock valued at $53,128,690. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.43 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

