WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 76,121 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,121 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after buying an additional 314,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 436,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,259,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 269,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.89 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.