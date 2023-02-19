WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 349,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 112,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $453.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.68.

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.