WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 636,066 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636,066 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 214.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

