Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 63.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

