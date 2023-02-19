WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $777,000 in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NYSE AGO opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

