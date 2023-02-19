WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,539 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,701,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,701,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $357,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,126 shares of company stock worth $12,882,384 in the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

