WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,826 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

