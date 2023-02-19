WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATGE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $40.96 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.