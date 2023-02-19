Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 164,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $82.05 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Stephens raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

