Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Financial Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 70.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,270,000 after acquiring an additional 167,239 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.