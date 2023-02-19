WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $816,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.