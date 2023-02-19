WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,291 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 293,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 70,438 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $401.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO.

