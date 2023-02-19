WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 434.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

JinkoSolar Profile

Shares of JKS stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Further Reading

