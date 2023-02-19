24,473 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

MXL stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.91. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

