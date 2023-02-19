WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 160,257 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,257 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 430,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Amcor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 34.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 100.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

