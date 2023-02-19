Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,240 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Shares of PAC stock opened at $193.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.99. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $195.45.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.